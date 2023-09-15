Police searching for suspect following drug bust

Football Friday Night
During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun and a tactical semi-automatic shotgun along with multiple drugs.(Blytheville Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after several drugs were discovered at a home in Blytheville.

According to a news release, officers with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Blytheville Police Department, and Osceola Police Department executed a search warrant on Thursday, Sept. 14 at a home in the 600 block of South Franklin.

The news release said the home belonged to 48-year-old Andrew Henry.

During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun and a tactical semi-automatic shotgun along with multiple drugs:

  • One-half pound of methamphetamine
  • 2 pounds of marijuana
  • 108 fentanyl pills
  • 194 hydrocodone pills
  • 58 grams of ecstasy (pills and powder)
  • 57 morphine pills
  • 54 clonazepam pills
  • 1 gram of powder cocaine

Officers also seized 10 surveillance cameras located inside and outside the home as well as neighboring homes and buildings.

The news release said the cameras were connected to a digital video recorder and appeared on a television in the living room of the home.

Henry was not at the home during the search. Police have obtained search warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Henry’s location is asked to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

