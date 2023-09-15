Sept. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It is shaping up to be a great Friday across Region 8, with a great weekend ahead.

Temperatures are topping out in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for FFN.

We will get another shot of fall air as we go into the weekend. The front that comes in on Saturday will be dry but may bring a few clouds.

Rain chances try to increase a little next week, but we are only going for a 10-20% chance of rain at this time.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

United Auto Workers at the big three U.S. automakers are on strike after the union and the automakers failed to reach a contract.

A Missouri lawmaker is seeking action after the announced closure of Tyson plants next month across the country.

It’s Friday, which means Football Friday Night across Region 8; we highlight several games you’ll see tonight at 10:15.

We’ll help you plan your weekend by looking at several events happening today and Saturday in the area.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

