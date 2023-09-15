Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sept. 15: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It is shaping up to be a great Friday across Region 8, with a great weekend ahead.

Temperatures are topping out in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for FFN.

We will get another shot of fall air as we go into the weekend. The front that comes in on Saturday will be dry but may bring a few clouds.

Rain chances try to increase a little next week, but we are only going for a 10-20% chance of rain at this time.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

United Auto Workers at the big three U.S. automakers are on strike after the union and the automakers failed to reach a contract.

A Missouri lawmaker is seeking action after the announced closure of Tyson plants next month across the country.

It’s Friday, which means Football Friday Night across Region 8; we highlight several games you’ll see tonight at 10:15.

We’ll help you plan your weekend by looking at several events happening today and Saturday in the area.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit...
Manager accused of stalking teen employee
Police arrested 43-year-old Michael Steven Booker of Harrisburg on suspicion of internet...
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in cemetery
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation Thursday amending the state’s Freedom of...
Gov. Sanders signs legislation limiting FOIA
A Missouri man died Wednesday when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday...
Woman killed in crash involving train
Addisyon Lumpkin
Young girl reaches over 6 feet tall by the age of eleven
Brookland volleyball beats Westside, improves to 12-0
According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died...
1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club