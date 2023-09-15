Football Friday Night
Sikeston man sentenced to nearly 40 years for 2021 armed assault

A Scott County judge sentences a Sikeston man to prison following his conviction in a 2021 armed assault
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott County judge sentenced a Sikeston man to prison following his conviction in a 2021 armed assault.

According to the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney, 30-year-old Gary Farrar Junior received a 37-year sentence.

Back in June, that same judge found Farrar guilty on four felony counts, including assault and armed criminal action.

Court records show Farrar stole a man’s car and fired a gun at him at a Sikeston convenience store in May 2021.

