Third juvenile arrested in connection to 2022 shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police arrested another juvenile in connection to a 2022 shooting that killed one person and wounded another.

According to a news release, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, detectives with the Blytheville police arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting that occurred at the 600 block of North Tennessee in September 2022.

When officers arrived at the home, they found 37-year-old James Franklin Brehm and 35-year-old Elizabeth Alvarado had both been shot.

Both were transported to Great River Medical Center for treatment. Brehm died from his injuries, and Alvarado was later transported to regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The department stated that the juvenile surrendered to detectives at the police department and appeared in court on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Two other juveniles were arrested in 2022 for their involvement in the shooting.

