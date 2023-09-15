Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Third juvenile arrested in connection to 2022 shooting

Blytheville police arrested another juvenile in connection to a 2022 shooting that killed one...
Blytheville police arrested another juvenile in connection to a 2022 shooting that killed one person and wounded another.(MGN ONLINE)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police arrested another juvenile in connection to a 2022 shooting that killed one person and wounded another.

According to a news release, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, detectives with the Blytheville police arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting that occurred at the 600 block of North Tennessee in September 2022.

When officers arrived at the home, they found 37-year-old James Franklin Brehm and 35-year-old Elizabeth Alvarado had both been shot.

Both were transported to Great River Medical Center for treatment. Brehm died from his injuries, and Alvarado was later transported to regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The department stated that the juvenile surrendered to detectives at the police department and appeared in court on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Two other juveniles were arrested in 2022 for their involvement in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit...
Manager accused of stalking teen employee
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died...
1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club
During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun and a tactical semi-automatic shotgun along...
Police searching for suspect following drug bust
Central Texas prepares for Solar Eclipse 2024 event
I-TEAM: Cashing in on the eclipse, how to avoid scams and frauds
Red Wolves in 90: Introducing Saturday's Football opponent, Thomas Schmidt earns SBC Golf honors