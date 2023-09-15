Thomas Schmidt named SBC Men’s Golfer of the Week

After earning his first collegiate victory, Arkansas State men’s golfer Thomas Schmidt has been named Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Thursday.

Schmidt carded three-straight rounds in the 60s to total 17-under par 199 (66-64-69) and tie for co-medalist honors at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. His 54-hole total of 199 was one stroke shy of the program record low total of 198 set by Tanner Napier at the Loyola Intercollegiate in 2016. It’s the first career collegiate win for Schmidt and first medalist for A-State since Devyn Pappas won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate last season.

Opening the season with a 6-under par 66 and following with a career-best 8-under par 64, Schmidt registered a program record 36-hole total of 14-under par 130. He broke the previous record of 12-under par 132 held by Matthew Cole since 2019. This is the second career Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week honor for Schmidt, first since April 13 of last season.

A-State returns to action next week at the Bearcat Invitational hosted by the University of Cincinnati at Coldstream Country Club.

