Woman killed in crash involving train
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday afternoon, September 14.
The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on County Road 260, just 2 miles north of Hayti.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Heather W. Wyrick was driving westbound when she crossed the train tracks into the path of a Burlington Northern train.
Wyrick died at the scene.
MSHP said the crossing did not have a warning signal.
