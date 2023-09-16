Football Friday Night
Arkansas State men’s basketball to play in Acrisure Invitational

The 2023 Acrisure Invitational will be held Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California(Acrisure Invitational)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The schedule for Arkansas State men’s basketball’s non-conference tournament in Palm Springs, California has been revealed. The Red Wolves will face San Diego on Friday, Nov. 24, in the opening round of the Acrisure Invitational inside Acrisure Arena.

The meeting will be the first between the two schools. The winner will face the Hawai’i and UT Rio Grande Valley winner, and the losers of the two matchups will also square off. It will be a two-day event, with the championship game held on Saturday, November 25.

Tickets for the invitational, listed as the Coast to Coast Classic, are on sale now and available online at acrisurearena.com and ticketmaster.com.

San Diego competes in the West Coast Conference. The Toreros finished 11-20 last season, falling in the first round of the WCC Tournament.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 15-17, falling to current Red Wolves Freddy Hicks, Noah McDavid, and Tarleton State in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament. Hicks had 18 points and 8 rebounds in the win for the Texans.

Hawai’i had the best season of the four teams in the field, finishing 22-11 but also dropping the first-round game in the Big West Tournament.

The Red Wolves open the regular season on Tuesday, November 6 at Wisconsin.

2023-24 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Schedule

(home games in bold | * - Sun Belt Conference games)

TBA: Home exhibition

October 25th: vs. Trevecca Nazarene (exhibition)

November 6th: at Wisconsin

November 11th: at Bowling Green (SBC/MAC Challenge)

November 14th: vs. Alcorn State

November 17th: at Iowa

November 24th-25th: Acrisure Invitational

November 28th: vs. Jackson State

December 1st: at Little Rock

December 4th: at Alabama

December 9th: vs. UAB

December 13th: at Louisville

December 20th: at Belmont

December 30th: at Georgia State *

January 4th: vs. Georgia Southern *

January 6th: vs. Old Dominion *

January 11th: vs. Texas State *

January 13th: vs. Louisiana *

January 17th: at Southern Miss *

January 20th: at Texas State *

January 25th: at Louisiana *

January 27th: at ULM *

January 31st: vs. Southern Miss *

February 3rd: vs. ULM *

February 7th: vs. James Madison *

February 10: vs. TBD (SBC/MAC Challenge)

February 15th: at Troy

February 17th: at South Alabama *

February 22nd: vs. Troy *

February 24th: vs. South Alabama *

February 28th: at Coastal Carolina *

March 1st: at App State *

