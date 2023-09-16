Carrie Satterfield-Eoff among 1998 Razorbacks back in Fayetteville for Final Four reunion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home native is being celebrated this weekend in Fayetteville.

Carrie Satterfield-Eoff is among the 1998 Razorbacks back on The Hill for a Women‘s Final Four reunion. They watched Arkansas workouts on Friday along with having dinner at Mike Neighbors‘ house. The squad will be honored before the 2nd quarter of Saturday’s Arkansas/BYU football game.

The LadyBacks remain the lowest seed (#9) to reach the Women’s Final Four. Arkansas beat four conference champions (WAC, Pacific, Ivy ACC) and three ranked teams (Hawai’i, Kansas, Duke) on their historic run. That Arkansas team was coached by Gary Blair, he was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

“It was the greatest experience that you could imagine,” Satterfield-Eoff said in a 2021 interview. “You felt like you had the royal treatment, red carpet. You had a police escort, you didn’t have to stop at lights, you felt like the President. And you had 8,000 people watching just practice. It’s just the greatest atmosphere. We were a Cinderella team, so we knocked off teams we weren’t supposed to.”

Mountain Home native Carrie Satterfield played on the 1998 Razorback women’s basketball team that reached the Final Four. (Source: Carrie Satterfield-Eoff)

Satterfield-Eoff has had a unique journey in hoops. She saw success as a player with the Lady Bombers and the LadyBacks. Satterfield-Eoff was an assistant at Arkansas State and led Highland to regional and state tournaments. She even donned stripes as a referee. Satterfield-Eoff is currently the head junior high girls basketball coach & 7th grade volleyball coach at Batesville.

