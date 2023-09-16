Football Friday Night
Festival goers gather for Beatles at the Ridge

Festival goers got to enjoy the sounds of the Beatles and others during the annual festival. The festival celebrates the first and only time The Beatles landed in the Lawrence County town in 1964.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Festival-goers got to enjoy the sounds of the Beatles and others during the annual festival.

The festival celebrates the one and only time The Beatles landed in the Lawrence County town in 1964.

But the festival also honors other musicians whose careers took them through Highway 67.

“Acts such as Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sonny Burgess, all played there beginning out in their careers, so that’s one thing guitar walk over here along highway 67 celebrates in addition to the Beatles and that impact on Lawrence County,” said Peyton Tillman, an organizer of the festival.

People enjoyed vendors, food, and live music at the festival. There was also a car show.

Those who organized it said they want the festival to continue growing each year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

