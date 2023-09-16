Football Friday Night
Investigations spanning several months lead to multiple arrests

Six people were arrested following searches at several homes in Sharp County.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Six people were arrested following searches at several homes in Sharp County.

According to a news release from the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 15, several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at three different homes.

During the search, officers seized approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, 7.6 grams of morphine and clonazepam, one gram of methamphetamine, nearly a gram of oxycodone, and two firearms.

The searches are the result of several investigations over the course of several months.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Third and 16 Judicial Task Force, the Highland Police Department, the Cherokee Village Police Department, and the Cave City Police Department.

The news release said several other investigations are ongoing and further arrests are expected to be made.

