Jonesboro Police officer helps elderly with carrying water

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department is being recognized for his selfless act.

Front door video footage showed Officer AJ Orday helping an elderly woman carry several cases of water into her home.

He brought one case, then continued to walk from her vehicle to her door, and even inside her home, before dropping off her water.

