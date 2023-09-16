Football Friday Night
Jonesboro Police officer helps elderly with carrying water

An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department is being recognized for his selfless act.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department is being recognized for his selfless act.

Front door video footage showed Officer AJ Orday helping an elderly woman carry several cases of water into her home.

He brought one case, then continued to walk from her vehicle to her door, and even inside her home, before dropping off her water.

