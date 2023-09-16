Football Friday Night
Low-cost pet vaccination clinic held in Jonesboro

Jonesboro Animal Control and NAFA Rescue partnered to bring a low-cost pet vaccination clinic to the community on Saturday.(PRNewswire)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Animal Control and NAFA Rescue partnered to bring a low-cost pet vaccination clinic to the community on Saturday.

The clinic was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by DVM Laura Dacus, with shots only costing $10.

The clinic was for pet owners who qualified as low-income, disabled, elderly, unemployed, US veterans or active spouses, ASU students, Jonesboro employees, or those who have rescued an animal.

