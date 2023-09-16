Man arrested in connection to fatal street racing crash

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Little Rock man was taken into custody for a crash that killed an elderly veteran.

According to Arkansas State Police, Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr. faces charges of felony manslaughter and second-degree battery in connection to a crash on April 8.

ASP said the crash occurred on Interstate 430 while Batemon was racing another driver.

Batemon’s 2012 Dodge Charger hit the rear of a 2015 Toyota Avalon driven by Gerald Allen, 84, of Benton.

Allen’s vehicle was forced off the road and struck a tree.

Allen died in the crash and his wife Lucille Allen was seriously injured. Batemon was also injured.

“My hope is that this senseless tragedy will serve to help us educate the public about the deadly consequences of street racing,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “Mr. Allen’s death was completely preventable. He and his wife should have enjoyed the retirement they earned. Racing and driving at high rates of speed endanger everyone on the road.”

Allen was an Arkansas Army National Guard veteran, serving as Commander of the 39th Support Battalion of the 39th Infantry Brigade. He retired with the rank of Colonel in 1986.

“The family asks that you consider contacting your state representative and requesting stronger penalties for those who are caught street racing on public roadways so that such senseless and tragic deaths and injuries may be prevented,” Allen’s obituary said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.