Maynard holds annual Pioneer Days

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday was the last day of Maynard’s Pioneer Days.

The event started at 10 a.m. and provided the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the parade, as well as various other attractions.

Those who attended the event were able to listen to the political speakers, visit the Pioneer Cabin and Museum, visit the different vendors, enjoy the live music, and so much more.

