Red Wolves cross country take team titles at Rhodes Invitational

Behind a combined 14 top-15 finishers, the Arkansas State cross country teams swept the team titles on Saturday morning at the Rhodes Invitational, held at Shelby Farms Park.

A-State’s men totaled 28 points while the women accounted for 33 points in the victories.

Cash Kunkel led the men’s team with a third-place finish, running a career-best 25:21.5 in the 8K. Dawson Mayberry finished fourth with a time of 25:27.0. Jacob Pyeatt recorded a time of 25:29.3 to place sixth, followed by Jimmy Mann (25:50.3) and Nati Enright (25:56.6) in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Andrew Mason placed 11th with a collegiate-best time of 26:22.2, with Benny Brenneman clocking a time of 26:48.9 in a 15th-place result. Zeke McCain (26:56.8) and Matthew Dunsworth (26:59.9) placed 20th and 21st, while Brady Pascoe (25th – 27:06.2) and Noah McMurtrey (38th – 27:50.4) rounded out A-State’s runners in the opening race.

In the women’s 8K, freshman Abbey Coberly paced the squad with a season-best mark of 19:00.4 to place fifth overall. Elizabeth Martin (19:02.1) and Cadence Lapp (19:02.2) placed sixth and seventh, while Olivia Walter clocked a time of 19:25.7 to place 10th. Mary Beth Bailey crossed 12th to round out the Red Wolves’ scorers with a time of 19:26.3.

Madison Haldiman finished 13th with a mark of 19:31.0, ahead of 15th-place Maggie Hunter’s time of 19:38.5. Cheyenne Melvin earned a 20th-place finish (20:00.0), while Hannah McLaughlin (23rd – 20:40.7) and Sophey Pope (31st – 20:42.4) also competed for the Scarlet and Black.

RHODES INVITATIONAL | SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

Shelby Farms Park | Memphis, Tenn.

MEN’S 8K

Team Results1. Arkansas State – 28 points

Individual Results

3. Cash Kunkel – 25:21.5 (3 points); 4. Dawson Mayberry – 25:27.0 (4 points); 6. Jacob Pyeatt – 25:29.3 (6 points); 7. Jimmy Mann – 25:50.3 (7 points); 8. Nati Enright – 25:56.6 (8 points); 11. Andrew Mason – 26:22.2; 15. Benny Brenneman – 26:48.9; 20. Zeke McCain – 26:56.8; 21. Matthew Dunsworth – 26:59.9; 25. Brady Pascoe – 27:06.2; 38. Noah McMurtrey – 27:50.4

WOMEN’S 5K

Team Results1. Arkansas State – 33 points

Individual Results

5. Abbey Coberly – 19:00.4 (4 points); 6. Elizabeth Martin – 19:02.1 (5 points); 7. Cadence Lapp – 19:02.2 (6 points); 10. Olivia Walter – 19:25.7 (8 points); 12. Mary Beth Bailey – 19:26.3 (10 points); 13. Madison Haldiman – 19:31.0; 15. Maggie Hunter – 19:38.5; 20. Cheyenne Melvin – 20:00.0; 23. Hannah McLaughlin – 20:24.7; 31. Sophey Pope – 20:42.4

