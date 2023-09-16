Red Wolves women’s soccer falls to James Madison in SBC opener

In the Sun Belt opener, Arkansas State women’s soccer dropped a 2-0 battle to James Madison Friday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

James Madison (4-2-3, 1-0-0) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute of the contest, but Luther made three stops to send the game to halftime with a 1-0 deficit. Another goal in the 82nd minute was the assurance that the Dukes’ needed to preserve the lead at 2-0.

A-State (2-4-1, 0-1-0) faced a tough Dukes offense. The Red Wolves had a chance to chip away at the lead during the 71st minute, but the shot by Phoebe Harpole was saved by Alexandra Blom of James Madison. Another shot by Sarah Strong was off target in the 89th minute, keeping 2-0 as the final.

James Madison finished with a 12–8 shots advantage, including 8-2 on goal. The Dukes’ finished with three corner kicks to the Red Wolves’ six. Olivia Luther tallied five saves for A-State while Alexandra Blom stopped two of the only shots on goal she faced.

A-State closes out its four-game home stand Thursday against Texas State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+ from the A-State Soccer Park.

