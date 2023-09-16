Football Friday Night
Steele man arrested for breaking into gaming machines and stealing money

Steele police responded to the Laundromat on North Walnut Street in reference to a subject...
Steele police responded to the Laundromat on North Walnut Street in reference to a subject breaking into gaming machines and stealing money(WIFR)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after breaking into gaming machines and stealing money.

On September 13, Steele police responded to the Laundromat on North Walnut Street in reference to a subject breaking into the machines and stealing from them. During the investigation, police arrested 49-year-old Kevin Rash of Steele for breaking into the machines.

According to a release from the Steele Police Department, Rash was allegedly upset because the employee would not pay him his winnings after playing the machines.

Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued, charging Rash with 1st Degree Burglary and 1st Degree Property Damage with no bond.

