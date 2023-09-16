Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Two arrested following chase involving multiple agencies

Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.
Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.(file)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6 p.m. on Friday, Poplar Bluff Police notified the sheriff’s office of a chase involving a black metallic Dodge Avenger with two black females.

The police department initially pursued, but the pursuit was later terminated.

The city of Poplar Bluff said the two females were caught stealing from a Carter’s in town and fled.

A deputy was stationed north of Corning at the intersection of US 67 and Highway 328 in search of them. At around 6:15 p.m., the vehicle was seen driving southbound on US 67.

When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the car drove through the intersection and headed east on US 62 out of Corning with the sheriff’s department and Corning police in pursuit.

Police and deputies continued to chase the car through McDougal and towards Pollard, resulting in the sheriff’s department deploying spike strips at the highway bridge by New Hope Church on US 62, causing the left side of the car to run over the strips.

The pursuit continued into Pollard and ended when the left tires started coming off the vehicle.

Officers blocked them in, resulting in the driver of the car attempting to hit a deputy’s truck.

Officers were able to approach the vehicle and bring the suspects into custody, taking them to the Clay County Detention Center.

The driver, Demertria Davis, 46 of Blytheville, was charged with the following:

  • Fleeing
  • Driving on a suspended driver’s license
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of schedule VI LT 4 oz
  • Theft by receiving
  • Aggravated assault

The passenger, Starnita Brown, 40 of Blytheville, was charged with the following:

  • Fleeing
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of schedule VI LT 4 oz
  • Theft by receiving

Agencies involved in the pursuit were the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Corning Police Department, and Arkansas State Police.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Independence County.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury
According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died...
1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club
Addisyon Lumpkin
Young girl reaches over 6 feet tall by the age of eleven
A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday...
Woman killed in crash involving train
During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun and a tactical semi-automatic shotgun along...
Police searching for suspect following drug bust

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 4 Scores for Sept. 15, plus Video Replays »
Football Friday Night (9/15/23): Salem beats Walnut Ridge in Game of the Week, starts season 4-0
Football Friday Night (9/15/23): Trumann beats Newport
Football Friday Night (9/15/23): Greene County Tech falls to El Dorado