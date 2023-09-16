Two arrested following chase involving multiple agencies

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6 p.m. on Friday, Poplar Bluff Police notified the sheriff’s office of a chase involving a black metallic Dodge Avenger with two black females.

The police department initially pursued, but the pursuit was later terminated.

The city of Poplar Bluff said the two females were caught stealing from a Carter’s in town and fled.

A deputy was stationed north of Corning at the intersection of US 67 and Highway 328 in search of them. At around 6:15 p.m., the vehicle was seen driving southbound on US 67.

When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the car drove through the intersection and headed east on US 62 out of Corning with the sheriff’s department and Corning police in pursuit.

Police and deputies continued to chase the car through McDougal and towards Pollard, resulting in the sheriff’s department deploying spike strips at the highway bridge by New Hope Church on US 62, causing the left side of the car to run over the strips.

The pursuit continued into Pollard and ended when the left tires started coming off the vehicle.

Officers blocked them in, resulting in the driver of the car attempting to hit a deputy’s truck.

Officers were able to approach the vehicle and bring the suspects into custody, taking them to the Clay County Detention Center.

The driver, Demertria Davis, 46 of Blytheville, was charged with the following:

Fleeing

Driving on a suspended driver’s license

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of schedule VI LT 4 oz

Theft by receiving

Aggravated assault

The passenger, Starnita Brown, 40 of Blytheville, was charged with the following:

Fleeing

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of schedule VI LT 4 oz

Theft by receiving

Agencies involved in the pursuit were the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Corning Police Department, and Arkansas State Police.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.