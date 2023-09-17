Football Friday Night
Arkansas State beats Stony Brook 31-7 for first win of 2023

Ja'Quez cross rushed for a career-high 164 yards and 2 touchdowns on Saturday. The Red Wolves beat Stony Brook 31-7.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Ja’Quez Cross rushed for a career-high 164 yards on 15 carries, as the Arkansas State football team defeated Stony Brook 31-7 Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Cross’ career night included two touchdowns as A-State (1-2) totaled 345 yards on the ground – its most since Nov. 29, 2014 (469 versus New Mexico State). The Red Wolves out-gained the Seawolves (0-3) 485-311 and owned a 24-14 advantage in first downs.

Zak Wallace added 57 yards on 10 attempts while Jaylen Raynor ran for 57 yards in his collegiate debut. Raynor also completed 4 of 6 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown pass to Courtney Jackson in the fourth quarter. Freshman Cedric Hawkins carried the ball six times for 52 yards in the second half.

Casey Case completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 221 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to Rahmon Hart, Jr. Anthony Johnson was the Seawolves’ leading receiver, hauling in nine passes for 127 yards.

The Red Wolves jumped out to a 17-0 lead within the first 10 minutes and held that lead at the half.

Dominic Zvada capped A-State’s opening drive with a 22-yard field goal, and then Wallace plunged across for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 10-0. Less than two minutes later, Cross dashed 66 yards for the score, giving the Scarlet and Black a three-score lead after the opening quarter.

Stony Brook threatened in the second quarter with a 35-yard field goal try, but the ball careened off the right upright to preserve the shutout. A-State’s defense forced three punts and a turnover on downs in the first half.

The Seawolves were unable to convert three field-goal attempts in the third quarter, and a 5-yard score by Cross added seven more to A-State’s tally, pushing the margin to 24-0 after three.

Raynor completed his first career touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, hitting Jackson from 8 yards out to make it 31-0. The Seawolves scored their lone touchdown on the ensuing drive when Case found Hart for an 11-yard strike.

NEXT UP

A-State concludes its three-game home stand Saturday, Sept. 23, against Southern Miss. Kickoff against the Golden Eagles at Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network as well as on the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

