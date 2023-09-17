Football Friday Night
BYU rallies twice, beats Arkansas on road to stay perfect

BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) catches a pass in front of Arkansas defensive back Alfahiym...
BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) catches a pass in front of Arkansas defensive back Alfahiym Walcott (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Fayetteville((AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Eric W. Bolin - Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Chase Roberts who made a one-handed catch with eight minutes left, to give BYU a 38-31 win against Arkansas on Saturday night.

Roberts’ grab capped a nine-play, 69-yard drive that saw BYU (3-0) convert two third-and-longs to keep Arkansas’ defense on the field. It was also the third straight series on which the Cougars scored, as they rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter.

Arkansas (2-1) drove inside the BYU 20 in the final 20 seconds, but the drive stalled with four penalties including one on the final play to end the game.

Slovis and BYU tied the game on the first of the previous series when Parker Kingston caught a wide receiver screen pass and ran 20 yards to the end zone. The touchdown was set up when Max Tooley intercepted Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson the play before to provide the Cougars with their third drive to begin in Arkansas territory.

Arkansas led 14-0 early when AJ Green went 55 yards on the ground on the Razorbacks’ first series and Isaiah Sategna returned a punt 88 yards immediately after BYU’s first possession. The Cougars scored touchdowns on three of their next four drives to take a 21-14 lead.

Arkansas countered with the next three scores - a 19-yard touchdown reception by Luke Hasz, a 26-yard field goal from Cam Little and a second touchdown run from Green to go back ahead early in the third quarter.

Slovis finished 13 of 25 for 167 yards passing with the two scores. LJ Martin ran for 77 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns for BYU.

Green had 86 yards rushing on nine carries with two touchdowns and Jefferson was 25-of-36 passing for 261 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Arkansas’ first turnover of the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: The Cougars were fortunate with field position regularly, which helped pull the upset. Where BYU ends up in the Big 12 hierarchy remains to be seen, though.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks can’t feel great as they head into a stretch of four straight games away from Fayetteville, three of which come against ranked teams.

UP NEXT

BYU: Travels to Kansas to open Big 12 play Saturday.

Arkansas: Travels to LSU to begin SEC play Saturday.

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

