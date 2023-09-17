Football Friday Night
Family opens farm to community

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.

Rolling Oak Farm has been in the Rougeau family for five decades. For years, the farm was full of trees. Kevin Rougeau, owner of the farm, said he and his wife have always dreamed of making a change to their farm. They both decided that a corn maze would be great for the farm.

The couple was inspired by a trip to a corn maze in Memphis over 20 years ago.

“It’s about bringing people that haven’t lived this life to the farm,” said Rougeau.

After two years of work bringing trees down and planting corn, Rougeau was able to bring a corn maze to his farm, fulfilling a dream he had for over 20 years.

The corn maze is just over three acres big with scavenger hunts for those who venture in.

“They can, you know, smell the corn, touch it, hear the wind blow as the tassels move,” he said.

Rougeau also made sure to bring more fun for the family, like a petting zoo and pumpkin patch.

This year, Rolling Oaks Farms is also bringing in scares for those who like the thrill of the fright. He plans on making it bigger in the next few years.

But it’s not just bringing the community together, it’s also giving back. The farm is partnering with different churches in the spring to plant a garden.

“We’re donating that to all these people and they’re actually going to grow it, harvest it, and can it,” he said. “It’s about life on the farm, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Rolling Oak Farms will be open until Nov. 30.

