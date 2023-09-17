JMU football moves past Troy 16-14, improves to 3-0 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison took down Troy 16-14 in Troy, Alabama.

The Dukes improve to 3-0 overall, including a 1-0 mark in the Sun Belt. With this win, JMU broke Troy’s eight-game win streak against conference opponents.

JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud went 18-of-26 for 200 passing yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Elijah Sarratt led the Dukes with six catches for 62 yards, while redshirt senior Reggie Brown recorded four catches for 57 yards and a score.

James Madison is back in action on Saturday when the Dukes take on Utah State at 8 p.m. ET. This game will be broadcast live on Mountain West Network.

