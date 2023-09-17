Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/15/23)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 15th, 2023.

Salem (Lukas Downs TD pass to Elijah Romine)

Nominee #1 is Salem. Lukas Downs connects with Elijah Romine, 46 yards on the go-ahead touchdown. The Greyhounds beat Walnut Ridge 28-15 to start 4-0.

Rector (Drew Henderson TD)

Nominee #2 is Rector. The Cougars go for it on 4th and goal, Drew Henderson powers his way in for the score. Big Blue beats Corning 34-18 to start 3-0.

Heber Springs (Liam Buffalo 85 yd TD run)

Our final nominee is Heber Springs. Liam Buffalo going end to end in style, it’s a 85 yard touchdown. The Panthers beat Westside 42-8 for their first win under Van Paschal.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 8:00AM)

You can vote starting Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

