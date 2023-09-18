Average gas in Arkansas falls in past week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average gasoline price per gallon has fallen 1.5 cents in the past week in the Natural State.

The average gas price per gallon is currently $3.45 according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas.

According to the report, gas prices in Arkansas are 1 cent higher per gallon than a month ago, and 28 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.

The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week, standing at $4.53 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Arkansas was priced at $2.95, and the most expensive at $4.19 as of Sept. 17.

The national average price of gas per gallon has risen 4.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon as of Sept. 18.

GasBuddy reported that the national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago, standing at 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:

September 18, 2022: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

September 18, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 18, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 18, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 18, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 18, 2017: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

September 18, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 18, 2015: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 18, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

September 18, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Memphis- $3.42/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.44/g.

Little Rock- $3.36/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

Shreveport- $3.29/g, up 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g.

“The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset. In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month.”

