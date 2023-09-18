Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Chamber says weekend festival showed “great success”

The annual “Beatles on the Ridge” festival held in downtown Walnut Ridge on Saturday featured...
The annual “Beatles on the Ridge” festival held in downtown Walnut Ridge on Saturday featured live music, a car show, kid’s games, food trucks, and much more.(Perry Hutton)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce says its weekend festival will go down as one of the best.

The annual “Beatles on the Ridge” festival held in downtown Walnut Ridge on Saturday featured live music, a car show, kid’s games, food trucks, and much more.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rachel King explained thousands were on hand all day.

“There’s no real way to know, but I would say we had between eight to ten thousand people throughout the day. I would say it was more than last year,” King explained. “It was definitely more consistent throughout the day. It just looked like everyone was having a good time.”

King said she believed this year’s festival featured multiple activities that kept people involved all day.

“Maybe weather incorporated into that, but we really wanted to make sure that there was something for everyone. We had the car show, we had lots of kid’s activities, we wanted to have more food trucks and food vendors, so everyone didn’t have to stand in as long of lines,” King added.

The Chamber of Commerce is already making plans for next year’s festival.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Emergency crews were called to a crash Friday, September 15 involving multiple vehicles with...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury
Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.
Two arrested following chase involving multiple agencies
Festival goers got to enjoy the sounds of the Beatles and others during the annual festival....
Festival goers gather for Beatles at the Ridge

Latest News

A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Festival goers got to enjoy the sounds of the Beatles and others during the annual festival....
Festival goers gather for Beatles at the Ridge
Hundreds gathered for the “Walk to Defeat ALS” on Saturday. The ASL Association hosted the...
Hundreds gather for “Walk to Defeat ALS”
Alandria Maddox
Student makes history as member of Arkansas State University’s marching band