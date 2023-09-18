Chamber says weekend festival showed “great success”

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce says its weekend festival will go down as one of the best.

The annual “Beatles on the Ridge” festival held in downtown Walnut Ridge on Saturday featured live music, a car show, kid’s games, food trucks, and much more.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rachel King explained thousands were on hand all day.

“There’s no real way to know, but I would say we had between eight to ten thousand people throughout the day. I would say it was more than last year,” King explained. “It was definitely more consistent throughout the day. It just looked like everyone was having a good time.”

King said she believed this year’s festival featured multiple activities that kept people involved all day.

“Maybe weather incorporated into that, but we really wanted to make sure that there was something for everyone. We had the car show, we had lots of kid’s activities, we wanted to have more food trucks and food vendors, so everyone didn’t have to stand in as long of lines,” King added.

The Chamber of Commerce is already making plans for next year’s festival.

