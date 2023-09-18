Crews extinguish fire at Jonesboro home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are clearing the scene of a structure fire in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Fire Department received a call at around 5 p.m. Monday for a fire at a brick home on the 1200 block of Dana Street.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.

