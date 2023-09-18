Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews extinguish fire at Jonesboro home

Crews have cleared the scene of what was a structure fire at around 5 p.m. Monday.
Crews have cleared the scene of what was a structure fire at around 5 p.m. Monday.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are clearing the scene of a structure fire in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Fire Department received a call at around 5 p.m. Monday for a fire at a brick home on the 1200 block of Dana Street.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Emergency crews were called to a crash Friday, September 15 involving multiple vehicles with...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury
Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.
Two arrested following chase involving multiple agencies
Festival goers got to enjoy the sounds of the Beatles and others during the annual festival....
Festival goers gather for Beatles at the Ridge

Latest News

Field fires like this one are what the Bono Fire Department wants to make sure they are ready...
Fire departments training for busy fall
Rides like this are a hit at a county fair but the future is up in the air as they look for...
County fairs fighting for funding
UNCENSORED - Sheriff’s office investigating report of mayor ‘nearly hitting’ person - video 2
UNCENSORED - Sheriff’s office investigating report of mayor ‘nearly hitting’ person - video 1