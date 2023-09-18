Football Friday Night
Fire departments training for busy fall

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire departments around the area are making sure they are ready to go as many farmers have started burning their fields.

John White with the Bono Fire Department said most people are smart about it but you always get a couple that get out of hand.

He said fortunately they have the tolls and resources they need just in case something does go wrong during a field burning.

“We got two brush trucks, we have a side-by-side that has a bump on it with some water and we use it a lot to go out in the fields we don’t want to take the trucks and get them stuck,” White said.

White said during the fall they are always busier and his staff recently finished training exercises to make sure they are ready to go in case of emergency.

