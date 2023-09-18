Football Friday Night
Highway to close for bridge replacement

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Monday one Craighead County Highway will be closed due to a bridge replacement.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 20, crews will work to replace the bridge on Highway 139 north of Caraway.

ArDOT said both lanes of travel will be closed.

Crews will set up a detour route for drivers through Highway 135, 148, and 158.

The closure is expected to last eight weeks, according to ArDOT.

