Highway to close for bridge replacement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Monday one Craighead County Highway will be closed due to a bridge replacement.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 20, crews will work to replace the bridge on Highway 139 north of Caraway.

ArDOT said both lanes of travel will be closed.

Crews will set up a detour route for drivers through Highway 135, 148, and 158.

The closure is expected to last eight weeks, according to ArDOT.

