Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.
Two arrested following chase involving multiple agencies
Emergency crews were called to a crash Friday, September 15 involving multiple vehicles with...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Festival goers got to enjoy the sounds of the Beatles and others during the annual festival....
Festival goers gather for Beatles at the Ridge

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Highway to close for bridge replacement
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards
Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play - Week 4 Scores for Sept. 15, plus Video Replays »
Football Friday Night Game of the Week Reveal: Week 5