Mo. drought assessment committee to meet in October

Mississippi River reaches low stage.
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Cairo and many ports in the southern United States is now sitting in the low stage.

It’s forecast to be at 5.3 feet by Tuesday morning, September 19.

Take a look at the low water level on the Mississippi River as of Monday, September 18.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ drought assessment committee will meet in Jefferson City. It will be the fourth meeting since Governor Mike Parson issued a drought alert on May 31, with executive order 23-05.

The meeting is set for Wednesday morning, October 4. It will be livestreamed online.

The committee is made up of representatives from state and federal partner agencies who provide information, recommendations and coordination to mitigate impacts of the drought.

Missourians are encouraged to report drought conditions by submitting a survey online.

