Safety tunnel entrance to be closed at courthouse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The safety tunnel entrance on the south side of the Craighead County courthouse will be closing soon for construction.

The entrance is scheduled to be closing at the end of the day on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and won’t be open for approximately six weeks.

Due to the construction, the safety tunnel will be removed for the work to be completed.

