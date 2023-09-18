Football Friday Night
Sept. 18: What you need to know

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You could not ask for a better start to the work and school week.

You may need a light jacket out the door this morning, with temperatures starting in the 50s and low 60s.

We will warm into the low to mid-80s today under sunny skies.

Tuesday doesn’t look terrible, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We will see a few more clouds.

There are some small rain chances later in the week, but most of the rain should stay west of Region 8.

There is a better chance of rain from Saturday night into Sunday.

The A-State game on Saturday looks to be dry, but we will keep an eye on it.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A crash in Greene County sent two people to the hospital on Sunday night.

We enter the fourth day of strikes involving United Auto Workers and the three big U.S. automakers. We have information on the negotiations that took place over the weekend.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later this week in Washington, D.C.

A government shutdown looms as lawmakers seek to work out a deal to keep operations going.

As the temperatures cool off and people go outdoors more for camping, you must be alert to what’s happening around you. We have some tips you need to know if you get bitten by a snake.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

