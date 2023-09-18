Sheriff’s office investigating intentionally set grass fires

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of grass fires over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office believes someone intentionally set the fires.

The fires were reported throughout the whole county.

The sheriff’s office thanked the local volunteer fire departments for their help in putting out the fires.

Authorities advise if you plan on burning anything, take caution and keep the water hose handy.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.