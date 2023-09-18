Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sheriff’s office investigating intentionally set grass fires

The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of grass fires over the weekend.
The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of grass fires over the weekend.(KTTC)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of grass fires over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office believes someone intentionally set the fires.

The fires were reported throughout the whole county.

The sheriff’s office thanked the local volunteer fire departments for their help in putting out the fires.

Authorities advise if you plan on burning anything, take caution and keep the water hose handy.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Emergency crews were called to a crash Friday, September 15 involving multiple vehicles with...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury
Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.
Two arrested following chase involving multiple agencies
Festival goers got to enjoy the sounds of the Beatles and others during the annual festival....
Festival goers gather for Beatles at the Ridge

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The law is part of a broad conservative backlash nationwide about what is taught in school.
Two Arkansas school districts deny state claims that they broke a law on teaching race and sexuality
WWP CEO Mike Linnington and Jose Ramos, Vice President of Government and Community Relations,...
Boozman Honored by Wounded Warrior Project as Legislator of the Year
Barge companies are reducing their load sizes due to low water on the Mississippi River.
Barge companies reducing load sizes due to low water on Mississippi River