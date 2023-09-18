Football Friday Night
Two pedestrians hit in evening crash

(Associated Press (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were hospitalized after a Sunday evening crash.

According to Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder, a call came into Paragould Emergency Services around 8:16 p.m. regarding a crash on State Highway 69, just east of U.S. Highway 49.

Synder said preliminary reports show that two people were standing outside of a vehicle on Highway 69 when they were hit by another vehicle.

One person was flown to a hospital. The other person was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.

Roads are blocked for drivers in that area.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash.

This story is developing and K8 News will update this story as information is available.

