Woodruff County under burn ban
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban.
The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department issued the statement on Monday afternoon.
This is among several counties under a burn ban, including Cleburne, Prairie, and Monroe counties.
People within these counties, among others, are encouraged to follow all fire ordinances, according to their county judge.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.