Woodruff County under burn ban

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban.

The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department issued the statement on Monday afternoon.

This is among several counties under a burn ban, including Cleburne, Prairie, and Monroe counties.

People within these counties, among others, are encouraged to follow all fire ordinances, according to their county judge.

