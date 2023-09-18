Football Friday Night
Woodruff County under burn ban

Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban.

The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department issued the statement on Monday afternoon.

This is among several counties under a burn ban, including Cleburne, Prairie, and Monroe counties.

People within these counties, among others, are encouraged to follow all fire ordinances, according to their county judge.




