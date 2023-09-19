16 Arkansas volleyball duo earn SEC weekly honors

No. 16 Arkansas volleyball closed out the non-conference slate over the weekend with three more wins, and two Hogs have been recognized by the SEC for their contributions.

Graduate outside hitter Maggie Cartwright earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week and junior Hannah Hogue was named Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

It’s the first time Arkansas has received multiple weekly awards since 2021, and the third and fourth honors for the Razorbacks in 2023.

Cartwright earned her first career weekly award after a standout weekend in New York. In Arkansas’ first match against Buffalo, Cartwright posted 16 kills with no errors for a .727 hitting percentage, a new career high. Heading into the contest, she needed just seven kills to surpass 1,000 total, and in doing so became the 19th member of Arkansas’ program 1,000 kill club.

Over the course of the weekend, Cartwright had 40 kills and a .373 hitting percentage, both team highs. She was named the Red Storm Invitational MVP for her efforts, the second weekend in a row in which she received All-Tournament honors.

Hogue has been named Setter of the Week for the second time this season after she paced the Arkansas offense to three more victories in the Empire State. Hogue had 113 assists in the tournament, along with four aces and 22 digs. She is currently second in the conference in assists per set with 11.20, and has the most assists of any SEC player this season with 493.

Hogue’s two honors are the first time Arkansas has had multiple Setter of the Week awards since Gracie Ryan in the split 2020-21 season.

More Information

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Volleyball. You can also find the Razorbacks on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Volleyball) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackVB).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.