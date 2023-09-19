2 killed when truck crashes into van

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 18 on State Highway 5 near Midway in Baxter County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 39-year-old Jennifer Watlington of Yellville was southbound approaching the State Highway 126 intersection when a northbound 2005 Sterling truck driven by 61-year-old Michael Ragland of Marshall failed to yield the right of way.

ASP stated Ragland’s truck struck Watlington’s 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, killing her and her passenger, 40-year-old Sunshine Underhill of Summit.

Ragland suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center.

According to the crash report, there was heavy fog at the time of the crash.

