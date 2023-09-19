Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansans with Moroccan ties send aid to earthquake victims

Over 3,000 Moroccans have been confirmed dead following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit...
Over 3,000 Moroccans have been confirmed dead following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit on Sept. 8.(Send Relief)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Morrocan natives living in Arkansans are sending aid to Morrocco following the massive earthquake.

Over 3,000 Moroccans have been confirmed dead following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit on Sept. 8.

With many more still injured, the displaced number is in the tens of thousands.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, Miloud Bahadi has lived in the town of White Hall for 15 years but was in Morocco when the earthquake struck.

“The longest unbroken treaty of friendship with the United States is with the Moroccans,” Bahadi stated. “A town that vibrant people doing their own thing and just in a matter of few seconds everything was under rubble.”

Bahadi has been sending money to Morocco to his mother, saying that the distance won’t keep him from helping.

“Being here in the United States won’t stop me from helping people overseas,” Bahadi said.

After ten days since rescue efforts began, many people are still missing, including the cousins of Terri Hayes’ husband.

Hayes left Arkansas and met Mounir Ben Khazzi, a Berber who grew up near Agadir, Morrocco.

Hayes has lived in Morocco for four years with her husband. Now that they are living in the U.S., her husband still sends money to the family.

“I took what I had for granted, and when you go there and see how poor those people are to start with your heart breaks anyway, and now to know the devastation they are having to deal with on top of it, they need our help,” Hayes said.

Donations can be made at givesendgo.com or gofundme.com.

You can read more on the story by visiting KARK-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County under burn ban
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items

Latest News

Cole Kirby fires 64, Brookland sweeps 2023 4A-3 Golf Championships
Local first responders will be waiting tables to help raise money for the athletes in the area...
First responders waiting tables to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas
Salem wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/15/23)
Lyon College announced it would expand two services to help students with food insecurity and...
College expanding student service programs