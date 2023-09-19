Arkansans with Moroccan ties send aid to earthquake victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Morrocan natives living in Arkansans are sending aid to Morrocco following the massive earthquake.

Over 3,000 Moroccans have been confirmed dead following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit on Sept. 8.

With many more still injured, the displaced number is in the tens of thousands.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, Miloud Bahadi has lived in the town of White Hall for 15 years but was in Morocco when the earthquake struck.

“The longest unbroken treaty of friendship with the United States is with the Moroccans,” Bahadi stated. “A town that vibrant people doing their own thing and just in a matter of few seconds everything was under rubble.”

Bahadi has been sending money to Morocco to his mother, saying that the distance won’t keep him from helping.

“Being here in the United States won’t stop me from helping people overseas,” Bahadi said.

After ten days since rescue efforts began, many people are still missing, including the cousins of Terri Hayes’ husband.

Hayes left Arkansas and met Mounir Ben Khazzi, a Berber who grew up near Agadir, Morrocco.

Hayes has lived in Morocco for four years with her husband. Now that they are living in the U.S., her husband still sends money to the family.

“I took what I had for granted, and when you go there and see how poor those people are to start with your heart breaks anyway, and now to know the devastation they are having to deal with on top of it, they need our help,” Hayes said.

Donations can be made at givesendgo.com or gofundme.com.

