Blytheville first responders help Special Olympics

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders in Blytheville helped raise money for The Special Olympics.

On Monday, members of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Blytheville Police Department, and the Blytheville Fire Department participated in the “Tip the Hero” event at Pizza Inn in Blytheville.

Lawanda Davison’s daughter participated in the Special Olympics when she was a student.

“Police officers all over the state, all over the country, all over the world help to promote Special Olympics,” she said.

The first responders waited on tables at Pizza Inn Blytheville to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

Davison said the relationship between officers and the Special Olympics has always been close.

“They support us by being there and giving the awards and high-fiving and they’re there to watch over our kids.”

For Davison, the support from first responders is special,

But she also hopes that it inspires others.

“It’s important that everyone else understands and be inclusive,” she said.

Organizers with the Special Olympics said over $700 were raised at this year’s Tip a Hero.

