Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Blytheville first responders help Special Olympics

From Region 8 News at Six
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders in Blytheville helped raise money for The Special Olympics.

On Monday, members of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Blytheville Police Department, and the Blytheville Fire Department participated in the “Tip the Hero” event at Pizza Inn in Blytheville.

Lawanda Davison’s daughter participated in the Special Olympics when she was a student.

“Police officers all over the state, all over the country, all over the world help to promote Special Olympics,” she said.

The first responders waited on tables at Pizza Inn Blytheville to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

Davison said the relationship between officers and the Special Olympics has always been close.

“They support us by being there and giving the awards and high-fiving and they’re there to watch over our kids.”

For Davison, the support from first responders is special,

But she also hopes that it inspires others.

“It’s important that everyone else understands and be inclusive,” she said.

Organizers with the Special Olympics said over $700 were raised at this year’s Tip a Hero.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Emergency crews were called to a crash Friday, September 15 involving multiple vehicles with...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury
Police arrested two women following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.
Two arrested following chase involving multiple agencies
Festival goers got to enjoy the sounds of the Beatles and others during the annual festival....
Festival goers gather for Beatles at the Ridge

Latest News

A blood drive will be hosted in Blytheville on Friday, Sept. 22.
Sickle Cell blood drive to be hosted in Blytheville
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report by Lucas Peppers stating that...
Sheriff’s office investigating report of mayor ‘nearly hitting’ person with vehicle
Field fires like this one are what the Bono Fire Department wants to make sure they are ready...
Fire departments training for busy fall
Rides like this are a hit at a county fair but the future is up in the air as they look for...
County fairs fighting for funding