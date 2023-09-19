Football Friday Night
Cole Kirby fires 64, Brookland sweeps 2023 4A-3 Golf Championships

Brookland Bearcat Cole Kirby fired 64 Tuesday afternoon to win the 4A-3 Golf Championship.
Brookland Bearcat Cole Kirby fired 64 Tuesday afternoon to win the 4A-3 Golf Championship.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bearcat went low Tuesday at Sage Meadows.

Cole Kirby fired an 8-under par 64 to earn medalist honors at the 4A-3 Golf Championship. The Arkansas State men’s golf commit paced a Brookland squad that captured the team title by 29 shots over Pocahontas. The Bearcats look to defend their 4A state title on October 3rd, Kirby is in pursuit of back-to-back individual crowns.

The Lady Bearcats made it a 4A-3 sweep on the links. Kody Redman shot 77 to earn medalist honors. Brookland beat Highland by 30 shots to win the conference team championship. They’ll head to Cherokee Village next Tuesday for the 4A State Championship.

