New Madrid, Mo. (KAIT) - Last weekend, the United States Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in the Missouri Bootheel.

The USGS registered the magnitude 2.8 quake at 1:42 a.m. Sept. 16.

It was centered about 5.6 mi. of New Madrid at a depth of just over 7 miles.

So far, six residents reported feeling the tremor.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.