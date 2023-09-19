Football Friday Night
First responders waiting tables to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas

Local first responders will be waiting tables to help raise money for the athletes in the area and Special Olympics Arkansas.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro first responders are waiting tables to help raise money for athletes in the area and Special Olympics Arkansas.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers will be serving tables at the Jonesboro Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 19, for the “Tip a Hero” event.

You can also show the flyer or a picture of the flyer shown above to the wait staff to give back 10% of your order to Special Olympics Arkansas.

The event began at 3 p.m. and will go on until 10 p.m.

