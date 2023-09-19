First responders waiting tables to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro first responders are waiting tables to help raise money for athletes in the area and Special Olympics Arkansas.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers will be serving tables at the Jonesboro Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 19, for the “Tip a Hero” event.

You can also show the flyer or a picture of the flyer shown above to the wait staff to give back 10% of your order to Special Olympics Arkansas.

In addition to tipping your hero, you can s

The event began at 3 p.m. and will go on until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.