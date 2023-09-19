Football Friday Night
Inaugural “Amigofest” coming to Batesville

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Festivalgoers won’t want to miss out on an event happening in Batesville this weekend.

The inaugural “Amigofest” will happen on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Riverside Park in Batesville.

The festival will feature Latin-American food, cooking competitions, and much more.

Event Organizer Bill Oliva said the festival’s goal is to celebrate the Hispanic communities in the area.

“We’re going to have a Hispanic cultural celebration for Hispanic heritage. Basically making people aware of our Central American people in the area along with our Mexican people,” Oliva said.

Oliva said the festival will allow people in the area to celebrate their differences.

“It’s extremely important for rural communities like we have in Arkansas to celebrate differences. If you think about these differences, they unite us and make us stronger. They make our community stronger. Having diverse backgrounds and acknowledging that you have them in your communities is huge,” he added.

Oliva said he expects a large crowd on Saturday.

Events will get underway around 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.

