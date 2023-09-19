Jailer arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jefferson County detention deputy was arrested after she was accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, and officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Shacamry Brionna Taylor of Pine Bluff was found trying to smuggle drugs into W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff.

Deputies said Taylor attempted to smuggle the drugs at the beginning of her shift Saturday night.

The contraband seized included a substance suspected to be marijuana, synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, and tobacco.

Taylor was booked into the detention center and faces charges of furnishing, possessing, or using prohibited articles, and possession of a controlled substance. She was released on Monday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said the incident only serves to undermine public trust.

“This arrest, like others in the past, also speaks to our commitment to the public in pursuing charges against those who violate the public’s trust and threaten the security of our detention facilities,” Woods said.

