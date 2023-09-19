K8 Now: ‘Agri Weekly’ with Meteorologist Jace Passmore at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Starting today, each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. K8′s Meteorologist Jace Passmore presents a new program on our CTV apps called ‘Agri Weekly’.

Jace will showcase current conditions affecting farmers, agriculture in the news, grain prices, and interviews with people closely associated with agriculture, such as consultants, county extension agents, and farmers.

Tune to K8 apps on Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV. Or, watch on kait8.com/live.

