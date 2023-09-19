Football Friday Night
K8 Now: ‘Agri Weekly’ with Meteorologist Jace Passmore at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Tune to K8 apps on Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV. Or, watch on kait8.com/live.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Starting today, each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. K8′s Meteorologist Jace Passmore presents a new program on our CTV apps called ‘Agri Weekly’.

Jace will showcase current conditions affecting farmers, agriculture in the news, grain prices, and interviews with people closely associated with agriculture, such as consultants, county extension agents, and farmers.

Tune to K8 apps on Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV. Or, watch on kait8.com/live.

