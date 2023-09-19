Nominate & vote for the K8 Sports Athletes of the Month
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new high school year is underway and we’re bringing back the K8 Sports Athletes of the Month.
You can nominate a boys or girls student-athlete in football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track & field or wrestling. All Athletes of the Month winners will be honored at a banquet in May of 2024 . One boys’ sports nominee winner and one girls’ sports nominee winner will be selected as the K8 Sports Athletes of the Year.
Nominate and vote for your favorite student-athlete here: https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/
K8 Sports - Athletes of the Month (Notable Dates)
September 2023: Nominations must be received by the 20th, votes must be received by the 30th
October 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st
November 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 30th
December 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st
January 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st
February 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 29th
March 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st
April 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 30th
May 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 15th
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.