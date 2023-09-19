Nominate & vote for the K8 Sports Athletes of the Month

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new high school year is underway and we’re bringing back the K8 Sports Athletes of the Month.

You can nominate a boys or girls student-athlete in football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track & field or wrestling. All Athletes of the Month winners will be honored at a banquet in May of 2024 . One boys’ sports nominee winner and one girls’ sports nominee winner will be selected as the K8 Sports Athletes of the Year.

Nominate and vote for your favorite student-athlete here: https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

K8 Sports - Athletes of the Month (Notable Dates)

September 2023: Nominations must be received by the 20th, votes must be received by the 30th

October 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st

November 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 30th

December 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st

January 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st

February 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 29th

March 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st

April 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 30th

May 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 15th

