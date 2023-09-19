Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Nominate & vote for the K8 Sports Athletes of the Month

You can nominate & vote for your favorite boys and girls student-athlete.
You can nominate & vote for your favorite boys and girls student-athlete.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new high school year is underway and we’re bringing back the K8 Sports Athletes of the Month.

You can nominate a boys or girls student-athlete in football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track & field or wrestling. All Athletes of the Month winners will be honored at a banquet in May of 2024 . One boys’ sports nominee winner and one girls’ sports nominee winner will be selected as the K8 Sports Athletes of the Year.

Nominate and vote for your favorite student-athlete here: https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

K8 Sports - Athletes of the Month (Notable Dates)

September 2023: Nominations must be received by the 20th, votes must be received by the 30th

October 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st

November 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 30th

December 2023: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st

January 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st

February 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 29th

March 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 31st

April 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 30th

May 2024: Nominations must be received by the 15th, votes must be received by the 15th

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County under burn ban
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Emergency crews were called to a crash Friday, September 15 involving multiple vehicles with...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury
(Source: MGN)
Highway to close for bridge replacement

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright celebrates after getting Milwaukee...
At last: Adam Wainwright shines to earn 200th career win
Trauma Hogs BBQ has recently announced its partnership for catering for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Trauma Hogs BBQ announces catering agreement with Kansas City Chiefs
Sam Pittman previews #12 LSU matchup (WAFB, Arkansas Razorbacks)
Fordyce native Ja'Quez Cross talks career rushing performance for Arkansas State