Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Police chief dies on duty

The death of the Edgewood police chief was announced Monday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The death of the Edgewood, Texas, police chief was announced Monday night.

David Hammond has died, the Van Police Department announced on Facebook. The police chief’s end of watch was Monday, the post said.

Edgewood City Administrator Petra Marley said Hammond’s death was a sudden shock to the city. The chief was in good spirits the day before his death, and he was found in his office by Lieutenant Robert Dearing.

Hammond and Dearing worked together for many years, Marley said, and the chief died doing what he loved.

Marley was unable to confirm Hammond’s cause of death, though it was believed he died of natural causes.

Multiple agencies around Van Zandt County have been sending their prayers to the Hammond family, saying he was a man dedicated to the law for decades.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County under burn ban
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report by Lucas Peppers stating that...
Sheriff’s office investigating report of mayor ‘nearly hitting’ person with vehicle
Crews have cleared the scene of what was a structure fire at around 5 p.m. Monday.
House fire under investigation

Latest News

A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women has been killed in prison by his...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a...
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia