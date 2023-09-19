Red Wolves freshman Erin Madigan named SBC Setter of the Week

After stuffing the stat sheets all weekend at the Bear Invitational, Arkansas State volleyball’s Erin Madigan earned Sun Belt Conference Setter of the Week honors Tuesday.

The freshman guided the 10-2 Red Wolves to their fifth straight win over the weekend and earned All-Tournament honors after averaging 11.00 assists per set, totaling 132 across the three triumphs.

Madigan also averaged nearly a block a set (0.92), knocking down 11 total blocks – including eight in Saturday’s finale against host Missouri State. The Macomb, Michigan, native averaged 3.92 digs per set (47 total) and recorded double-doubles in all three contests. In Saturday’s match, she finished two blocks shy of a triple-double, registering 44 assists, 18 digs and eight blocks.

Her honor marks the first Setter of the Week awarded to an A-State player since 2021, while also making her the program’s first freshman to be named Setter of the Week since Mallory Warrington in 2013. Madigan enters the week leading all freshman setters nationally with 444 total assists.

Arkansas State opens Sun Belt Conference play Friday and Saturday at Georgia Southern. First serve against the Eagles is set for 5 p.m. CT Friday and Noon CT Saturday, with both matches inside Hanner Fieldhouse set to be broadcast live on ESPN+.

