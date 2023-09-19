Football Friday Night
Salem wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/15/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 15th, 2023.

1,350 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Salem (759) beat Rector (525) by 234 votes, Heber Springs was 3rd. Lukas Downs connects with Elijah Romine, 46 yards on the go-ahead touchdown. The Greyhounds beat Walnut Ridge 28-15 to start 4-0.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the Salem booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

