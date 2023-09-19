School staff save student’s life

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville High School faculty members revived a student in the middle of class after the student fell from a desk to the floor on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Social Studies Educator Constance Johnson was teaching her lesson and walking around the classroom moments before the incident occurred.

“Everything was normal, everything was fine,” she said. “Then I heard a loud noise, I thought someone had dropped their book.”

But when she turned around, she said she was in shock.

“My student was lying down on the floor,” the teacher said. “I can see his face, he turned blue like you could tell he wasn’t getting oxygen.”

Principal Stacey Lindsey said the student was not breathing and had no pulse.

Johnson said she immediately directed her students to help by having them call 911, getting the school nurse, and running to the office to inform the administration.

“I said I need you to do it fast,” Johnson said.

Lindsey said the School Nurse, Brandi Fleetwood, quickly got to the classroom and administered an automated external defibrillator, AED, to the unconscious student. She said Assistant Principal Kevin Bledsoe followed with chest compressions.

“This all happened within less than two minutes and in three minutes we had him semi-revived,” Lindsey said.

An ambulance arrived at the school within seven minutes of the student falling out and brought the student to White River Medical Center.

Junior Kennedy Johnson was not in the classroom, but she said it did not take long for her to hear about what happened.

“I had heard about it right before I went to class, and I was like ‘did this really happen or is it just a rumor?’,” said the student.

She said rumors of a possible seizure lingered in the halls.

Several others took to our K8 inbox and said it was due to a drug overdose, but neither of these rumors was the case.

“The panel did not show any kind of drug, any kind of narcotic, any kind of anything that had been ingested,” Principal Lindsey stated just a day after the incident.

She said if it wasn’t for her well-trained staff, this situation could have ended much worse than it did.

According to Lindsey, all staff members at the school are trained in AED, CPR, Narcan, and more.

The school said the student experienced a cardiac event and is now okay and safe.

